Celebration planned for teen one year after she was critically injured in drunk driving crash

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - A year after a teenager was seriously hurt in a drunk driving crash, her family members are celebrating her recovery with a fundraiser.
“Caila’s Carnival” will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 6 p.m. in Fairfield. The event is a fundraiser that also doubles as a celebration for Caila Nagel.
Nagel and her friend Savannah Schlueter, both Edgewood High School students, were badly injured when they were hit by another driver on May 6, 2020, at Ohio 4 and Symmes Road in Fairfield.
Samantha Harvey, 51, was charged and later convicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault and three counts of operating a vehicle under the influence with a marijuana specification.
Harvey also had meth in her system the night of the crash, according to court officials. She was sentenced to 66 months in prison.
Nagel’s injuries were severe. Her family members say she has been in a wheelchair since the wreck and has a long road to recovery ahead of her.
Organizers of Saturday’s carnival say there will be food, music, games, prizes, split-the-pot and raffles. The money raised will go to Nagel’s family to help with medical bills, according to organizers.
The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Loman’s Furniture, 4785 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, Ohio 45014.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.