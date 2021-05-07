Cincinnati Children’s Hospital breaks ground on $99M behavioral health facility

“The Convalescent Hospital Fund for Children has a long history of supporting children who struggle with chronic illnesses, but who haven’t always been served. We have supported children with mental health conditions and children with developmental challenges and brain injury,” said Susan Shelton, board chair for the Convalescent Hospital Fund for Children. “Through the work that we’re doing together to raise the funds to build this building, we actually can make a difference. Treatment does make a difference for kids with mental illness. So, we all need to do this together.”