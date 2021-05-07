Cincinnati City Council candidate suspends campaign due to ‘childish’ social media posts

Derek Bauman (Source: Citizens for Bauman/DerekBauman.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 7:41 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council hopeful Derek Bauman has suspended his campaign due to decade-old social media posts he describes as “childish.”

Bauman announced the news on Friday evening in a Facebook post (also provided below). He did not say what the apparently objectionable posts contained but noted his words were “hurtful.”

Said Bauman, “The last thing this city needs is a distraction as it sets about recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the many, many other challenges we face. I remain optimistic about Cincinnati. I still want to be a part of the solution. It just won’t be as an elected official.”

Bauman is an outspoken advocate for mass transit and pedestrian safety, among other issues. He worked as a police officer for 26 years, according to his candidate profile.

Bauman ran for city council in 2017, where he finished fourteenth with 16,680 votes. The top nine vote-getters are elected. Former council member Jeff Pastor received 21,996 votes in his ninth-place finish.

