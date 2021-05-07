Community mounts swift response after fire at 88-year-old Erlanger restaurant

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - The owner of Colonial Cottage restaurant on Dixie Highway faces an uphill battle after the building was badly damaged in a fire Friday. But thanks to an immediate response from the community, he won’t have to do it alone.
Erlanger firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. At one point, heavy flames were visible from the roof of the restaurant. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt.
The fire started in the back storeroom and was caused by an equipment failure, owner Matt Grimes says.
Grimes explains he was sleeping when he found out the 88-year-old restaurant described as a community staple had caught fire. He adds a patrolman was the first to spot the smoke.
“My first thoughts,” said Grimes, “were, ‘We just remodeled this and made it through COVID... What’s next?’”
Firefighters did not provide a damage estimate Friday morning, but the damage is evident. Crews were able to contain the fire, but there’s extensive smoke and water damage through a third of the building. Grimes says all the food has to go.
“It’s just devastating to think that in just a couple of hours, this is what it can look like,” he said.
Grimes spoke to FOX19 NOW on Friday night at the scene, where some of the restaurant staff had assembled. Between questions, he walked over to reassure them they will still have jobs and that the restaurant will reopen.
Many are already helping to make Grimes’ promise possible with fundraisers for Grimes, his wife and their 30-plus employees. A City of Erlanger Facebook post (below) promoting several of those fundraisers went up not 12 hours after the fire occurred.
“This restaurant means a lot to this community,” said Terri Sneed, who started a fundraiser online. “Because of them, I just felt like, ‘I need to give back.’ So, as a consultant, 100 percent of my commission is going to to to Matt and his employees.”
The support, Grimes says, brought him to tears.
“That support... that’s what makes me believe we can make this work,” he said. “I might get a little dirty, but I can make this work. If people are willing to do that for me, I’m going to make sure I provide them a place to come and socialize and enjoy great food.”
