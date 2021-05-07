Crews battle NKY restaurant fire

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Crews are on scene investigating the cause of a northern Kentucky restaurant fire early Friday.
Erlanger firefighters responded to Colonial Cottage restaurant on Dixie Highway about 3:15 a.m.
Heavy flames were visibly coming from the roof of the restaurant.
No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and no one was hurt, according to Erlanger Fire Chief Todd Whitaker.
The fire started above the kitchen area,, but crews contained them to one side of the building.
The chief said he still needs to inspect the building for damages. He said he suspects the side that didn’t burn likely will have smoke damage.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.
