DeWine to visit Hamilton County vaccination site Friday

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit a Hamilton County vaccination site Friday as he continues to urge all Ohioans who are eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine to roll up their sleeve. DeWine is expected to be at the Price Hill Branch Library on Purcell Avenue in East Price Hill at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from his office. He's pictured here with his wife, Fran, visiting a Stark County vaccine clinic in March.