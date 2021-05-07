DeWine to visit Hamilton County vaccination site Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit a Hamilton County vaccination site Friday as he continues to urge all Ohioans who are eligible to received the COVID-19 vaccine to roll up their sleeve.
DeWine is expected to be at the Price Hill Branch Library on Purcell Avenue in East Price Hill at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from his office.
Overall, more than than 4.7 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine as of this week, or about 40% of the population DeWine has said.
More than 3.8 million people, or about 33% of the population, have completed the process.
DeWine continues to travel to vaccination locations throughout the state to promote the vaccine and say too many still have yet to receive it.
DeWine has repeatedly said the more people receiving vaccinations means there are that many fewer who can spread the virus to others around them.
He also has said for those who’ve not been vaccinated, this is probably a most dangerous period of time because of this very active variant that is out there,
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to DeWine’s office.
The Cincinnati Reds are offering discounted View Level tickets for $10 for fans who show their COVID-19 vaccination card with at least one shot complete.
The offer is valid at Great American Ball Park ticket windows for Monday-Thursday games through June.
The number Ohio is using to determine if all coronavirus health orders will be dropped went down on Thursday for the second week in a row, according to the latest figures posted by the state online.
This week, the statewide average number of cases per capita during the previous two weeks was 155.6 per 100,000 residents, down from 185.8 last week, state data shows.
But it’s still not low enough to meet the threshold that will lift Ohio’s coronavirus health orders.
DeWine has said if Ohio hits 50 or fewer new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents during the previous two weeks, excluding inmates in prisons and jails, all coronavirus health orders, including a statewide mask mandate, will be rolled back or lifted.
Ohio lawmakers, however, could change that by the end of June if DeWine has not.
They recently overrode DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22, which goes into effect on June 23.
This new law allows lawmakers to reject or modify any state health order as soon as it’s given, and let the legislature extend or end states of emergencies.
