Driver arrested in death of 5-year-old in Walnut Hills crash, court docs say
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 7, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 4:28 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver has been arrested in connection with a January crash in Walnut Hills that killed a 5-year-old girl, court documents say.

Tenisha Railey, 29, is in jail on one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Cincinnati police said Railey’s car went left of center in the 3000 block of Gilbert Avenue near Woodburn Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Her car struck a car driven by Kianna Edwards head-on and then hit another vehicle, officers said.

5-year-old Allena Edwards, a passenger in Kianna’s vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries and died several days later at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Railey is due in court on May 10.

