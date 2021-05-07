Evening rain chance, then sunny & dry on Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions through most of the afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually increase and there is a chance for a few late evening showers. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s.
Plan for a cool weekend as you celebrate mom. Weekend highs stay in the low 60s on Saturday, slightly warmer on Sunday. Saturday will be dry but sowers could arrive as early as Saturday evening and last through Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day, chilly rain is expected to fall most of the day. Some of the rain could be heavy and it looks like few if any breaks from the rain will occur. The latest models tell us to expect between 0.75″ and 1.25″ around the FOX19 NOW viewing area by Monday morning when it moves east of here.
Monday and Tuesday of next will be dry but cooler than normal temperatures will continue next week.
Cool weather will continue for the next several days. It looks like a return to normal temperatures won’t occur until about the 20th of the month. On a positive note, our cool weather carries a LOW potential for severe storms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.