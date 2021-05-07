Local florist gearing up for Mother’s Day rush

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Benken Florist Home & Garden Center is gearing up for Mother’s Day sharing tips on gift ideas for Mom.
Grower John Clark says some options are, hanging baskets, hydrangeas, seasonal combo pots and mixed baskets.
“Give mom a house plant. You also have gift cards. Roses, endless summer hydrangeas, those will come back every year,” said Clark.
As for maintenance, Clark is also providing advice for the season.
He suggests you always trim off dead flowers to maintain the health of your plants.
Don’t be afraid to pinch back your plants, Clark says it will help them branch out.
Importantly, he reminds plant owners to always remember to fertilize.
Benken Florist Home & Garden Center has a special event at its 38-acre site coming up Saturday called Mimosas with Mom from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
