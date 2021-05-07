Man, 25, charged with murder in Millvale shooting, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting on Westwood Northern Boulevard on Thursday. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 10:44 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have charged a man in a fatal shooting in Millvale on Thursday.

The shooting occurred in an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.

Officers found 21-year-old Deangelo Amison with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Friday evening, CPD’s Homicide Unit announced murder charges against 25-year-old Robert McDonald.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

Robert McDonald (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

