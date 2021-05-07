Man, 25, charged with murder in Millvale shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have charged a man in a fatal shooting in Millvale on Thursday.
The shooting occurred in an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.
Officers found 21-year-old Deangelo Amison with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Friday evening, CPD’s Homicide Unit announced murder charges against 25-year-old Robert McDonald.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.