More rain, here’s when we warm up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re off to a another chilly start for your Friday with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s across the Tri-State.
Friday will be breezy and cool with a few showers developing during afternoon and evening.
Daytime highs will be in the low 60s.
By Saturday morning, low temperatures will fall into the 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s before more rain returns Saturday night and Sunday morning.
In fact, Mother’s Day on Sunday looks like a washout.
We are in for an all-day, chilly rain event.
Morning lows will hover in the mid-40s. The high temperature will only make it into the upper 50s.
Some rain could be heavy and it looks like there will be few, if any, breaks from the rain.
The latest models tell us to expect between 0.75″ and 1.25″ around the FOX19 NOW viewing area by Monday morning when this system moves east.
Looking ahead to the start of the work week, Monday and Tuesday will be dry with more cooler-than-normal temperatures.
The next rain event looks to arrive late Wednesday.
The current weather pattern of cool weather will continue.
It looks like a return to warmer temperatures that are more normal for this time of year will wait another couple weeks, until about May 20.
The good news is cool weather is associated with a low incidence of severe storms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.