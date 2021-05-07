I-75 shooting in West Chester an isolated incident, OSP says

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The shooting of a male on Interstate 75 in the northern Cincinnati suburbs last weekend remains under investigation nearly a week later without any arrests or suspects being announced.
The shooting is an isolated incident, and the community is not at risk, a spokeswoman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday
The shooting was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway between the Cincinnati Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard exits, a report shows.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.
Someone in another vehicle on the highway pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple rounds into it, an incident report states.
The victim was struck multiple times and was taken to University of Cincinnati Health West Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers have said.
His name and condition were not released.
A 911 call around 3:15 a.m. said an 18-year-old was shot on the highway right off the Union Center Boulevard exit.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact OSP at 513-932-4444.
