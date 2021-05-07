Rescued produce delivery service adds meal kits to its menu

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An Ohio company that provides rejected produce through a subscription service is expanding its business.
Perfectly Imperfect will launch a meal kit service, and this weekend, customers in Cincinnati will receive their first orders.
The company is based in Cleveland but expanded to Cincinnati and cities across the state last fall.
They send ‘perfectly imperfect’ produce to your door through a subscription service.
“What makes diced & easy different from any other product out there is, number 1, we’re utilizing the produce we’ve rescued from going to waste. That is what our mission has been about for the past 5 years. We’re all about keeping food out of landfills and so, we’re including those items in our meal kits. We’re also taking it a step further by slicing and dicing everything for you.” Says Founder & CEO, Ashley Weingart.
To date, the company has rescued more than 2 million pounds of produce. and donated more than 200 thousand pounds.
For more info or to place an order, click here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.