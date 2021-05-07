Rescued produce delivery service adds meal kits to its menu

“What makes diced & easy different from any other product out there is, number 1, we’re utilizing the produce we’ve rescued from going to waste. That is what our mission has been about for the past 5 years. We’re all about keeping food out of landfills and so, we’re including those items in our meal kits. We’re also taking it a step further by slicing and dicing everything for you.” Says Founder & CEO, Ashley Weingart.