Suspect arrested in connection with murder at Sharonville Rally’s, police say

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder at a Rally’s drive-through earlier this week.
Anthony Holley Jr., 28, was arrested for the May 3 murder of 32-year-old Michael Brice, Sharonville police announced Friday.
Holley found out his wife had a relationship with Brice and went to confront him, according to police.
Brice went to the Rally’s on E. Sharon Road, which was a frequent lunch spot for him, court records show. Holley was waiting at Rally’s on Monday for Brice to arrive, documents read.
Brice was in the drive-thru when Holley walked up, threw a punch, and then pulled out a gun, records state.
Holley fired 10 shots into Brice’s body and car.
Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holley drove away from the scene, but was eventually found and arrested for murder, police said.
