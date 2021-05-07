Suspect arrested in connection with murder at Sharonville Rally’s, police say

By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell | May 7, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 12:42 PM

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - An arrest has been made in connection with the murder at a Rally’s drive-through earlier this week.

Anthony Holley Jr., 28, was arrested for the May 3 murder of 32-year-old Michael Brice, Sharonville police announced Friday.

Holley found out his wife had a relationship with Brice and went to confront him, according to police.

Brice went to the Rally’s on E. Sharon Road, which was a frequent lunch spot for him, court records show. Holley was waiting at Rally’s on Monday for Brice to arrive, documents read.

Brice was in the drive-thru when Holley walked up, threw a punch, and then pulled out a gun, records state.

Holley fired 10 shots into Brice’s body and car.

Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharonville police say they have arrested Anthony Holley, Jr. in connection with a fatal shooting at a Rally's drive-thru on May 3. Michael Brice was killed.
Holley drove away from the scene, but was eventually found and arrested for murder, police said.

