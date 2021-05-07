Wade Miley throws 17th no-hitter in Cincinnati Reds history

CLEVELAND (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s Wade Miley pitched a no-hitter on Friday night against Cleveland.
It’s the club’s 17th no-hitter in history and its first since 2013, when Homer Bailey pitched a no-hitter against the San Fransisco Giants.
Miley, 34, becomes the first Reds left-hander to throw a no-hitter since Tom Browning’s perfect game in 1988.
It’s Major League Baseball’s fourth no-hitter in the 2021 season.
Cleveland team entered the series batting just .213 but had won five straight and nine of 11.
The teams went into the ninth scoreless, but a fielding error to second base by Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase on a Castellanos ground ball allowed Nick Senzel to score. Jesse Winker then scored on a balk, and Castellanos scored on a Mike Moustakas infield single.
The Reds improve to 15-15 on the season.
Friday’s game was the first of 30 consecutive games the club will play after a start to the season that saw an unusual number of off days.
