Clay Wade Bailey Bridge shut down, one person transported to hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down for a crash where one person was transported to the hospital, according to Cincinnati fire.
The bridge will be closed in both directions for an indeterminate amount of time; fire officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes.
Firefighters are working to remove a person from one of the vehicles, according to Cincinnati fire.
Crews arrived at the scene around 5 p.m.
