Clay Wade Bailey Bridge shut down, one person transported to hospital
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 8, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 6:23 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down for a crash where one person was transported to the hospital, according to Cincinnati fire.

The bridge will be closed in both directions for an indeterminate amount of time; fire officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes.

Firefighters are working to remove a person from one of the vehicles, according to Cincinnati fire.

Crews arrived at the scene around 5 p.m.

