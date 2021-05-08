Frost Advisory Until 10 AM, A Cool Saturday, A Wet Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday morning will be clear and cold with lows mostly in the upper 30s. A few spots will be cold enough for some light frost.
After that sunny, chilly start clouds will increase during afternoon and the high temperature will be cool, struggling to reach 60°. Rain returns late Saturday evening.
Mother’s Day, it looks like we are in for an all-day rain event. Northern counties will struggle to reach 50° while south of the city high temperatures will be in the 70s. Around Cincinnati metro look for a high around 65°.
Some of the rain could be heavy and it looks like few if any breaks from the rain will occur. The latest models tell us to expect between 0.75″ and 1.50″ with a few spots closing in on 2″ around the FOX19 NOW viewing area by the time it ends Monday morning before dawn.
