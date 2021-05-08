Judge sets $1 million bond for suspect in connection to Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A judge set a $1 million bond for a suspect police say is involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Millvale Thursday.
Police say Robert McDonald, 25, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting that happened inside an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 9:45 a.m.
Officers say they found 21-year-old Deangelo Amison with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting, but McDonald’s attorney said Saturday that the shooting was in self-defense.
McDonald did plea guilty on Saturday to driving under suspension- a charge he received in Dec.
He remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
The judge set his next court to May 17.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.