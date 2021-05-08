New 2-mile section of Ohio River Trail opens

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another stretch of the Ohio River Trail opened Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
When this stretch of trails is complete and links up with a much larger path, you will be able to travel from the Ohio River to the shores of Lake Erie.
“This trail is awesome, it’s beautiful, and it’s doing all kinds of great things. You can see the effects of that up and down these trails everywhere they’re built,” said Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth.
The two-mile stretch being celebrated Sunday links up the Ohio River Trail, Lunken Airport and the Wasson Way Trail.
“Trails have a good place in our community; people find value in them. We find transportation improvements to always be a good investment,” said OKI Trustee Bob Koehler.
There was a short period of time where Trustee Gerth said funding for this project was in jeopardy.
“Fortunately, at the time, Todd Portune, may he rest peace, was in that meeting and backed me up and said, ‘hey, we got to fix this; this is an important part of what we’re trying to do,” said Gerth.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.