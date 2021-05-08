Officers should not have shot back during Breonna Taylor raid, PSU investigation concludes

His perspective is one of the reasons former Interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry disagreed with the PSU investigation and overturned their recommendations following the raid. She cited standard operating procedures, saying “deadly force is authorized based on what the officer ‘reasonably believes, based on the facts and circumstances by the officer at a specific moment in time. Sergeant Mattingly’s actions therefore need to be examined through the lens of what he reasonably believed at the time he discharged his weapon at an identified threat, at the end of a dimly lit hallway, after being shot himself.”