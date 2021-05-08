Parents of man shot at Sharonville Rally’s say he didn’t deserve to die for bad decision

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The parents of a man who was shot at Sharonville Rally’s Monday says their son didn’t deserve to be killed for a bad decision.
32-year-old Michael Brice was shot multiple times as he was ordering food at the drive-thru. Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Very humble he was just very humble, my son was just a good spirit. He loved his family. He was just a great kid, a great man, a great father,” said Brice’s father, Michael Howard.
His parents say he leaves behind five young children, two girls, and three boys.
“They lost their father, they lost a man they spent a lot of time with, they’re younger, so they’re taking a hard hit they don’t understand why he’s not here,” said Michael.
According to the Sharonville Police Department, Anthony Holley Jr., 28, was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting.
Police say Holley found out Brice had been having a relationship with his wife.
According to court documents, he waited for Brice at a fast-food restaurant he’s known to frequent.
Holley walked up to Brice while he was in the drive-thru, threw a punch, pulled out a gun, and fired 10 shots into Brice’s body and car, according to a video presented to police.
“Everyone makes bad decisions in their life; this type of bad decision didn’t warrant him being killed,” said Brice’s mother, Latoshia Howard.
A judge set a $1 million bond for Holley in court Saturday morning. His next court date is May 17.
“You know you find out some bad information... you cry you grieve your relationship, you decide what to do, you file for divorce, you move on none of us just go and decide we’re going to kill somebody,” said Latoshia.
Latoshia says it’s been a really rough week; she wishes Holley knew that it wasn’t worth it, and his actions have ruined many people’s lives.
“I’m going to make sure that he gets what he can get to the max of the law. I’m going to work with whoever I need to work with to make sure he stays where he’s at,” says Michael.
