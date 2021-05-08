Suspect in connection to fatal Sharonville Rally’s shooting expected to appear in court Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The suspect who was arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Rally’s in Sharonville is expected to be in court Saturday morning for an arraignment, court records show.
The Sharonville Police Department says that Anthony Holley Jr., 28, was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of 32-year-old Michael Brice in the 2300 block of E. Sharon Road Monday afternoon.
Officers say Holley found out his wife had been in a relationship with Brice and went to confront him. Court records show that Rally’s was a frequent spot for Brice. The documents then state that Holley was waiting for Brice to arrive.
According to a video that was presented to police, Holley walked up to Brice while was in the drive-thru, threw a punch, pulled out a gun, and fired 10 shots into Brice’s body and car, court records show.
Police say Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.
Holley drove away, but was eventually found and arrested for murder, police said.
Court documents show that Holley is expected to be in court at 9 a.m.
