A wet Sunday forecast for Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The dry half of our weekend is over. Rain arrives overnight and becomes more widespread around dawn. Cool morning lows in the lower to middle 40s will climb to near 65 for Cincinnati on Mother’s Day, but the rain stays around all day.
Northern counties will struggle to reach 50 degrees while areas south of the city will see high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Rain could be heavy at times and very few, if any, breaks are expected to occur.
The latest models suggest the potential for about an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Some locations within the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see around two inches before the rain moves out late Sunday night.
The good news: We dry out on Monday with plenty of sunshine.
