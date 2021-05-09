Cooler than normal temperatures, but dry through Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mostly cloudy through the overnight period, but clouds will gradually clear by sunrise. Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in town. A frost advisory covers portions of southeast Indiana and central Ohio until 8 a.m.
We will enjoy a sunny start to Monday and a dry commute. Watch for more cloud cover to fill in late in the day. The afternoon will finish partly cloudy and cooler than normal with highs in around 60 degrees.
Cool daytime temperatures will gradually move into the lower 70s by next weekend.
