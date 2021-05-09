NKU combines 2020, 2021 graduates with in-person graduation ceremonies

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -The class of 2020 and 2021 at the Northern Kentucky University, NKU, gathered at BB&T Arena for several in-person graduation ceremonies this weekend.
Since the 2020 graduates did not walk during their graduation last year, they were invited to this year’s graduation.
More than 5,000 graduates earned their degrees in law, education, medicine, informatics, human services, and more.
The Spring 2021 graduating class comprises about 1,700 students, so those who couldn’t walk during the pandemic showed up in big numbers to celebrate their accomplishments.
“This is a celebration of them. This is their accomplishment. I’ve heard alumni say so many times ‘I want to walk across that stage and celebrate me, this is my moment,” Assistant Director of Alumni Outreach and Digital Engagement with NKU Flynn Ashley said.
NKU Split their commencement ceremonies up into 5 different programs and implemented social distancing guidelines during the graduation.
“We had a lot of focus on the Pandemic, on COVID-19 and we made sure that our alumni and our new alumni and our graduating students and their families were safe,” Ashley said.
