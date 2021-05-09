3 people taken to hospital after crash in Warren County, troopers say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a single-car crash happened in Waynesville Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSP, said.
Troopers say they received a call about a crash that happened in the 10000 block of Ohio State Route 73 around 3:20 a.m.
All three people were inside the car during the time of the crash, OSP said. Their conditions are unclear at this time.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
