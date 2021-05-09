Rainy Mother’s Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The dry half of our weekend is over. Rain is moving into the Tri-State and it will stick around for the rest of Mother’s Day. The rain may be heavy at times. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 60s.
The latest models suggest the potential for about an inch to an inch and a half of rain. Some locations within the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see around two inches before the rain moves out late Sunday night.
The good news: We dry out on Monday with plenty of sunshine.
