33rd Cincinnati Auto Expo comes to a close

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Auto Expo came to a close Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
“It’s great to have the crowd out, especially on mother’s day, to give people some things to do inside while it’s raining a little bit out,” said Communications Director of Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association Mike Schmaltz.
It was the 33rd Auto Expo and the first one they have done in the Spring.
Schmaltz says there were 32 different manufactures on the floor Sunday, everything from Lexus to KIA.
“You got everything from the luxury lines all the way down to the sedans to the more affordable lines,” said Schmaltz.
He says he’s happy with that turnout they got after a year of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
“You never really know going into it what it’s going to be like, and it turned out very well for us,” says Schmaltz.
