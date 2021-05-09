UC non-profit economics center honors Cincinnati-area teachers at annual awards

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The University of Cincinnati’s non-profit Alpaugh Family Economics Center is honoring Cincinnati-area teachers through their annual awards.
Devoted to financial education and research, the Alpaugh Family Economics Center provides a free, award-winning education program called SmartPath, used by teachers and families in forty states.
The economics center virtually recognized Kathryn Holcomb from the Little Miami Intermediate School as the Personal Finance Educator of the Year. In addition, Ann Kroger from the Kilgour Elementary School was recognized as the leadership award winner through the Susan Sargen Student Enterprise Program (StEP).
In addition, McDonald’s CEO and President, Chris Kempczinski, a Cincinnati native, delivered a message addressing financial resilience leading to increased productivity.
“The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries in this pandemic. Having someone of his stature and the largest fast-food company in the world speak to us about how McDonald’s pivoted through the pandemic and the choices they had to make at the corporate level, for example, they were not going to let any of their franchises in the United States go under as a result of the pandemic,” Dr. Julie Heath, Alpaugh’s executive director said.
Dr. Heath also pointed out one of the main themes in the program is looking at financial literacy from an education standpoint and an economic development issue.
“When workers come in, and they know about economics and personal finance, it just makes them stronger workers and more resilient workers. So, many workers’ lives are upended by financial literacy or financial struggles,” Heath adds.
Meanwhile, Alpaugh notes that a $15 donation supports one student for an entire year through the StEP program.
