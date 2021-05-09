Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say

Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say
Officers arrested Latonya Austin Saturday and charged her with abuse of corpse. (Source: KLTV)
By Natalya Daoud | May 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 12:42 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A woman was arrested Saturday and is charged with the abuse of a corpse of her deceased granddaughter, court documents say.

A complainant stated to police that on or about April 9 in the 200 block of Schoedinger Ave., Latonya Austin 42, put her deceased granddaughter into multiple trash bags and then put the trash bags into a cooler, court documents show.

It is unclear how her granddaughter died.

Court records show that Austin has not been convicted of a violent crime in Hamilton County.

She is scheduled to be in court Monday for an arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.