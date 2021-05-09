Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A woman was arrested Saturday and is charged with the abuse of a corpse of her deceased granddaughter, court documents say.
A complainant stated to police that on or about April 9 in the 200 block of Schoedinger Ave., Latonya Austin 42, put her deceased granddaughter into multiple trash bags and then put the trash bags into a cooler, court documents show.
It is unclear how her granddaughter died.
Court records show that Austin has not been convicted of a violent crime in Hamilton County.
She is scheduled to be in court Monday for an arraignment.
