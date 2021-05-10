Butler Co. dog wardens seeking information in animal cruelty case

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Butler County investigators are trying to track down the owners of a dog they believe was neglected and abused.
Cory Burton spotted the dog near Layhigh Road and Millville Shandon Road in Ross Township on Monday morning.
Burton said he had a gut instinct to stop and check on the dog and was shocked by what he saw. He then called for help.
“I just don’t see how somebody could do that to a dog,” Burton said. “It was really sad. He just looked terrible and smelled bad, and it hurt my heart.”
The Butler County Dog Wardens took the dog to Animal Friends Humane Society. Executive Director Tara Bowser said the pup is estimated to be about 5 years old and is likely a Mastiff.
She said they are waiting for test results to find out more about his health, but one thing is already clear—he is incredibly underweight.
“Right now, he’s about 48 pounds,” Bowser said. “If he was ever at a good weight, he was probably around 90 pounds.”
The dog wardens are currently working to locate the dog’s owners because they believe his condition was caused by cruelty and neglect.
“We want to find out what happened with him, who caused this condition, and then make sure that they’re punished for that, and make sure that they hopefully can never own another pet again,” Bowser said.
Despite the suffering he has likely had to endure, Bowser said the dog is still very sweet. Eventually, she thinks he will be able to be adopted. He has not been named yet.
“Hopefully he finds a healthy, loving family that will give him the world, ‘cause he deserves it,” Burton said.
Bowser said that anyone who is struggling to feed or care for their pets can get help through different resources, like rescues, shelters and pet pantries.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call and report what they know, even anonymously, by contacting Deputy Forkner at 513-887-7297 Ext 5.
