‘Don’t give up on Nylo:’ Father of 3-year-old believed drowned in Ohio River speaks for first time

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Speaking for the first time since the death of his 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore’s father on Monday issued a call to remember the boy he described as sweet, quiet and shy.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says in December the boyfriend of Nylo’s mother, Desean Brown, placed Nylo alive in the Ohio River. His body remains missing.
Brown is also accused of stabbing to death Nylo’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.
Tonio Hughes, Nylo’s father, says he thinks about Nylo every day, wondering where the 3-year-old is, praying for the closure only a proper burial can bring.
“I don’t want to deal with not finding our son—our son, me and Nyteisha’s son,” he said.
Brown faces the death penalty if convicted.
“There was no reason,” Hughes said. “There was no serious reason. I feel like she trusted [Brown,] and he is messed up in the mind. He didn’t understand that she trusted him, even with my son... It hurt me the most.”
Hughes urges those who have followed the tragic saga not to let Nylo’s memory fade, nor the memory of James Hutchinson, a 6-year-old whose mother is accused of killing him then dumping his body into the Ohio River.
“Don’t give up on James,” Hughes said. “Don’t give up on Nylo. Always keep them in your mind and heart. We think about our kids every day. We want our kids home. We at least want a proper burial for our kids.”
Hughes says Nylo loved Hot Wheels and trucks and that the boy was a fan of SpongeBob SquarePants, which father and son used to watch together.
“I just want him to be remembered as a good kid,” Hughes said. “He was shy, quiet. If you see him right now, he would be shy. He would be nervous. He would hide... But at the end of the day, once he gets to know you, he’s a sweet kid. You’d get to love him.”
Hughes offered his thanks all those who have hosted vigils and participated in searches.
Aas of now, no organized searches are planned for either boy.
