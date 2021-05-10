Drying Out Monday, Staying Cool

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a very wet Sunday we now entered a dry spell that will keep us dry through the week.
Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees in town. A frost advisory covers portions of southeast Indiana and central Ohio until 8 a.m.
We will enjoy a sunny start to Monday and a dry commute. Watch for more cloud cover to fill in late in the day. A daytime high near 60 degrees.
Cool daytime temperatures will gradually move into the lower 70s by this upcoming weekend. Until then expect highs near 60 and the low 60s.
