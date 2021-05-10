Drying out, but staying cool

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a very wet Sunday, we are heading into a dry spell this week.
Morning lows will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by daybreak Monday.
A frost advisory is up for portions of southeast Indiana and central Ohio until 8 a.m.
We will enjoy a sunny start and a dry morning commute.
Watch for more cloud cover late in the day.
The high will reach 60 degrees.
Cool daytime temperatures will gradually move into the low 70s by this weekend.
Until then, expect highs near 60 and in the low 60s.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.