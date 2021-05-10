Graeter’s bonus ice cream flavor is twist on signature one

By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 10, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 3:44 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, Graeter’s Ice Cream is selling its first bonus flavor of the upcoming summer season.

Black Raspberry Cookies & Cream is a fun and delicious twist on their signature Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream.

Bonus flavors are only available for a limited time so once they are gone, they are retired for the year.

More flavors will be announced every 2-3 weeks, culminating with the last announcement on August 9, 2021.

Last year, Graeter’s introduced caramel macchiato, brown butter bourbon pecan, peanut butter & jelly and watermelon sorbet.

Click here to find a Graeter’s Ice Cream location near you.

