Graeter’s bonus ice cream flavor is twist on signature one

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, Graeter’s Ice Cream is selling its first bonus flavor of the upcoming summer season.
Black Raspberry Cookies & Cream is a fun and delicious twist on their signature Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream.
Bonus flavors are only available for a limited time so once they are gone, they are retired for the year.
More flavors will be announced every 2-3 weeks, culminating with the last announcement on August 9, 2021.
Last year, Graeter’s introduced caramel macchiato, brown butter bourbon pecan, peanut butter & jelly and watermelon sorbet.
Click here to find a Graeter’s Ice Cream location near you.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.