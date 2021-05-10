Cincinnati home improvement contractor accused of taking money, not doing work, Ohio AG says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of a Cincinnati home improvement company has been indicted on eight counts of felony theft after not delivering on services to homeowners, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Randy Jones Jr., who owns Aspen Roofing & Siding LLC, is accused of taking money from homeowners after signing a contract but not showing up to do the work, Attorney General Dave Yost said.
Jones Jr. at times did show up to start the job, but the work was done in a “shoddy and substandard manner,” Yost explained.
In addition, a civil lawsuit has been filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Jones Jr. seeking $60,000 in losses.
