Kentucky Career Center offering 12-week tech training course

“I had a little bit of experience in the tech field, but this broadened my horizons in the tech field and really gave me a kickstart to become an information security engineer,” Crawford said. “I would recommend this program to people who have a curiosity in technology. This really opened my mind to other aspects of the tech field. I had the option that if cybersecurity wasn’t necessarily my field of study, that I could try the web development or the Information Technology Support, as well. So, they did give me options that if that wasn’t necessarily the fit for me, to maybe try something else.”