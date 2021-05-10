Kentucky Career Center offering 12-week tech training course

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kable Academy is expanding in Northern Kentucky with the launch of a tech training pilot program.
The program will offer full-time Cybersecurity training where students can attend in the classroom or on a virtual basis, according to Kable Academy Co-Founder Josh Guttman.
“We’re super excited about this. For example, if you can’t go to school for two years or four years, or your displaced, impacted by COVID-19, this gives you an opportunity in tech over the course of 12 weeks,” said Guttman. “The Kentucky Career Center in Covington on Madison Avenue provides us a partner that’s local and it knows where people are who may be interested in this opportunity. Six-hundred hours, take it on virtual basis or Live at any of our locations in Cincinnati or here at the location in Covington.”
Head to the Kable Academy website, click “apply,” and within five minutes someone will get back to you.
“COVID has hurt us in a lot of ways, but one thing it has done, it has opened up a lot of tech jobs in a variety of ways. The demand in tech is here and we want to help people looking for that career path,” Kentucky Career Center Operator Correy Eimer said. “The new tech training pilot program with Kable Academy is for those looking to begin their tech career or those job displaced individuals looking to launch an entirely new tech career. The addition of the pilot program establishes a new workforce resource for the community, and to continue to fuel the local tech workforce demand.”
The pilot program will offer full-time Cybersecurity tech training and instructor support throughout the process from training and certification to launching their new tech careers.
The first Kable Academy Cybersecurity tech training classes held at the Kentucky Career Center are scheduled to begin June 28.
Kable Academy Graduate Connie Crawford says the program continues to have a major impact on her career.
“I had a little bit of experience in the tech field, but this broadened my horizons in the tech field and really gave me a kickstart to become an information security engineer,” Crawford said. “I would recommend this program to people who have a curiosity in technology. This really opened my mind to other aspects of the tech field. I had the option that if cybersecurity wasn’t necessarily my field of study, that I could try the web development or the Information Technology Support, as well. So, they did give me options that if that wasn’t necessarily the fit for me, to maybe try something else.”
Kable Academy emphasizes that with a large number of open tech positions in the Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky area and the “new normal” of remote IT access/remote workplace, there is a major need to develop a pipeline for tech talent to fill those spots.
