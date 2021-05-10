Kentucky offers coupon for free lottery ticket to adults who get COVID-19 vaccine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Adults who plan to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a participating Kroger or Walmart could have a chance at winning $225,000 starting Monday.
The Kentucky Lottery says that those 18 years and older who get a COVID-19 vaccine will get a coupon for a free $1 Cash Ball 225 play.
Coupons will be available on a first-come and first-serve basis and while supplies last.
Those who get either first or second doses of the vaccine are qualified.
