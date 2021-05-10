Kentucky reinstates work search requirement for unemployed people

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is once again requiring unemployed residents to search for jobs at least once a week to receive benefits.
As of May 9, the work search requirement is back in effect.
Unemployed Kentuckians will need to provide details of their job search during the bi-weekly benefit request.
Amy Cubbage, Gov. Andy Beshear’s General Counsel, said unemployed Kentuckians will be given a reasonable amount of time to find work similar to what they had in the past.
“If you’re not able to find comparable work after a reasonable period of time, or if it’s not available in your area, you can adjust that work search, and you may have to look for a job that may pay less or is located further away from your home,” Cubbage said.
People are not required to look for a job if:
- You are a member of a trade union that finds work for you
- You are a student in an approved training program
- You have a definite recall date within 12 weeks of your initial claim filing date
- On a temporary leave of absence while still considered an employee
- Your employer filed a mass electronic claim (E-Claim) on your behalf
Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will issue an executive order that will reinstate the work requirement for those seeking state-level unemployment insurance benefits. The order is expected to be announced sometime this week.
Ohio reinstated its work requirement in December of last year, according to the Columbus Dispatch.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.