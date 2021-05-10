Kentucky reinstates work search requirement for unemployed people

The work search requirement was reinstated on May 9. (Source: Gray Television Group)
By Jared Goffinet | May 10, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:47 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is once again requiring unemployed residents to search for jobs at least once a week to receive benefits.

As of May 9, the work search requirement is back in effect.

Unemployed Kentuckians will need to provide details of their job search during the bi-weekly benefit request.

Amy Cubbage, Gov. Andy Beshear’s General Counsel, said unemployed Kentuckians will be given a reasonable amount of time to find work similar to what they had in the past.

“If you’re not able to find comparable work after a reasonable period of time, or if it’s not available in your area, you can adjust that work search, and you may have to look for a job that may pay less or is located further away from your home,” Cubbage said.

People are not required to look for a job if:

  • You are a member of a trade union that finds work for you
  • You are a student in an approved training program
  • You have a definite recall date within 12 weeks of your initial claim filing date
  • On a temporary leave of absence while still considered an employee
  • Your employer filed a mass electronic claim (E-Claim) on your behalf

Indiana will soon join Kentucky in reinstating the work search requirement.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will issue an executive order that will reinstate the work requirement for those seeking state-level unemployment insurance benefits. The order is expected to be announced sometime this week.

Ohio reinstated its work requirement in December of last year, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

