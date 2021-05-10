Kings Junior High student competes in national “Doodle for Google” art contest after winning state round

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A seventh-grader from Kings Junior High School is looking to compete nationally in Google’s “Doodle for Google” art contest after winning in the state.
Sofia McClain drew an octopus with its tentacles that spell out “Google” and titled it “Be Unique.”
According to Google, students were to illustrate what strength means to them and submit their drawings online.
“I drew an octopus with big glasses and a bow tie. He is different from the other fish. I am strong because I’m not afraid to be different from my friends, I like being me,” Sofia McClain said in her photo bio.
Eleven students, one student per state, won in grades six and seven, including McClain.
According to Google, state winners received:
- Google hardware
- A celebratory message from Google
- Fun Googley swag
The national winner will get:
- A $30,000 college scholarship
- A $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization
- Google hardware
- Fun Googley swag
Those who would like to vote can do so until Friday at 11:59 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.