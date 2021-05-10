Curfew to be lifted on Kentucky bars and restaurants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky will lift its curfew on restaurants and bars on Memorial Day weekedn at the end of May, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday.
Currently, bars and restaurants are able to serve until midnight and must close by 1 a.m.
Beginning May 28, the curfew will be lifted entirely, Beshear said.
“I want everyone to remember that we have been, and we are going to continue, to loosen these restrictions. But be reasonable,” the governor said speaking to bar and restaurant owners statewide. “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Look at your own facilities. Look at your ventilation. Look at your incident rate and vaccination rate in your counties, and make good decisions.”
Also on May 28, capacity limits on most businesses and indoor and outdoor events in Kentucky will be increased to 75 percent.
The increase affects indoor and outdoor events with total capacities of 1,000 people or fewer. It also affects businesses including retailers, bars and restaurants, fitness centers, hair salons, movie theaters and event venues with total capacities of 1,000 people or fewer.
Larger events with maximum capacities of 1,000 or more can increase to 60 percent capacity the same day.
Ohio’s curfew was lifted in February.
Beshear on Monday continued to push Kentuckians to get vaccinated, noting nearly 99 percent of all recent positive cases of COVID-19 in the state have come from un-vaccinated people.
“It shows you how effective the vaccines are in preventing [COVID-19,]” Beshear said. “I think this is our chance to be patriotic Americans to protect those around us and to win this war.”
Find out where you can get vaccinated in Kentucky here.
As of Monday, 1,875,644 Kentuckians have gotten at least one vaccine dose, including 80 percent of adults aged 65 and up.
“That is incredibly important,” Beshear said, “given how this virus killed so many people in that age group.”
