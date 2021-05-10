Mother charged with murdering 4-year-old returns to court for competency hearing

CINCINNATI - (FOX19) - A Cincinnati mother found incompetent to stand trial on charges she brutally murdered her 4-year-old daughter nearly two years ago returns to court at 9 a.m. Wednesday for another review.

Tianna Robinson of West Price Hill has been undergoing treatment at Summit Behavioral Center in Roselawn since a judge ordered it in August 2021, court records show.

Robinson, 27, faces the death penalty for brutally beating and strangling her preschooler at their West Price Hill home on April 13, 2021, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said when he announced the mother’s indictment.

Robinson punched and strangled the preschooler until her heart stopped, Deters has said.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children.

Her bond was set at $2 million but her defense attorneys suggested shortly after Robinson was incompetent to stand trial.

Her attorneys also asked Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers to toss out the possibility of the death penalty, writing in court records Robinson has a “degraded” ability to communicate with her legal counsel.

“She cannot respond to questions, cries, makes incoherent responses, at times shuts down completely with her head on the table, and cannot assist counsel,” reads the motion filed by her attorneys, Timothy McKenna and Scott Rubenstein.

A court-appointed psychiatrist examined Robinson and determined she was incompetent to stand trial but “could be restored to competency” and “should be placed in the least restrictive setting, which is Summit Behavioral.”

Tianna Robison (Hamilton County Justice Center)

Robinson and her boyfriend left the 4-year-old home alone on April 13, 2021, while they went to a Kroger grocery store, according to Deters.

When the couple returned, they discovered Nahla had urinated. She was not toilet trained.

“The mother snaps; attacks Nahla. Hits her, strangles her,” Deters said during a May 2021 news conference.

Nahla was taken to Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where she remained on life support until she was pronounced dead on April 21, 2021.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Nahla was “scarred head to toe,” according to Deters, noting that investigators think she was abused for months.

The little girl, who was underweight at just 23 pounds when she died, suffered “tremendous torture” at the hands of her own mother in the months before she died, according to Deters.

The 4-year-old also had a “history of strangulation marks including ligature marks on her neck. She had a healing broken rib. She was obviously severely malnourished,” he said in 2021.

Her autopsy determined she had:

A broken left arm

Bruising to her lower lungs, adrenal glands, diaphragm, stomach, liver, colon, pancreas, and mouth

Bleeding in the muscles of the throat, and back of the head

A significant burn to the back of her right hand

Nahla Miller was 4-years-old when she was taken off life support on April 21. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Robinson’s boyfriend, Rensley Washington, 27, also was arrested.

He was charged with endangering children and obstructing justice.

Court records indicate he lied to investigators about the 4-year-old’s injuries, claiming she fell off a scooter and was injured.

