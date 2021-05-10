Mother facing death penalty after indictment for daughter’s murder, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother has been indicted for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Monday.
Tianna Robinson is facing the death penalty for the murder of her daughter, Nahla Miller, the prosecutor said.
Robinson was arrested on April 13 for punching and strangling the 4-year-old until her heart stopped, Deters said.
“On the April 13 incident, they [Robinson and another person] left Nahla at home when they went to Kroger by herself,” Prosecutor Deters explained. “They came back. She [Nahla] was not toilet trained, had urinated. The mother snaps; attacks Nahla. Hits her, strangles her.”
The 4-year-old suffered the following injuries from that day’s attack (WARNING: the details might be disturbing for some):
- Broken left arm
- Bruising to the lower lungs, adrenal glands, diaphragm, stomach, liver, colon, pancreas, and mouth
- Bleeding in the muscles of the throat, and back of the head
- Significant burn to the back of her right hand
Nahla was taken to the hospital where she remained on life support until April 21, the prosecutor said.
The cause of her death was found to be strangulation and blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office determined.
“I have never understood how anyone could hurt a little kid so badly, especially the child’s own mother,” Prosecutor Deters said.
Nahla was “scared head to toe,” Deters explained, and investigators think she was being abused for months.
She weighed just 23 pounds when she died, the prosecutor said on Monday. The average weight for a 4-year-old girl is between 28-44 pounds, according to Cincinnati Children’s.
Court documents show Robinson’s boyfriend, Rensley Washington, was charged with endangering children and obstructing justice in connection with the girl’s death.
They indicate he lied to investigators about the 4-year-old’s injuries claiming she fell off a scooter and was injured.
Robinson is charged with aggravated murder with the death penalty specification, murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, according to Deters.
