Moerlein Lager House celebrates American Craft Beer Week with Maifest food and beer pairing menu

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Moerlein Lager House is celebrating American Craft Beer Week starting Monday and running through Sunday, May 16 with a food and beer pairing Maifest menu.
Maifest is the traditional German celebration of the arrival of spring.
Fresh brewed Moerlein Lager House in-house brewed beers will be paired with traditional Germanic dishes coinciding with American Craft Beer Week.
The Moerlein Lager House beer and food pairing Maifest menu includes:
Entrees:
Schnitzel a la Holstein with fried egg, parmesan, lemon beer blanc, spaetzle, cucumber salad – Paired with Se7en hefeweizen a Bavarian Weißber (wheat beer) at its best that is distinctive and refreshing, perfect for the season.
Jägerschnitzel with jager sauce, fennel fronds, wild mushroom, spaetzle, cucumber salad – Paired with Märzen a Classic German-style Märzen with toasted Munich malt character and a touch of sweetness.
Sauerkraut & Pork Shank with garlic mashed potatoes, apple kraut, mustard demi – Paired with Saengerfest Maibock, brewed in honor of the coming of spring, and is a well-balanced, deep golden Maibock characterized by spicy and floral noble style hops.
Dijon Hops Crusted Chicken includes half rotisserie chicken, spaetzle mushroom, and beer blanc – We have two suggested beer pairings for this dish. Paired with Lager House (our house lager) as it’s a perfectly balanced all malt pale lager Dortmunder style. For the more adventuresome hop lover try pairing our Juicy Press IPA with this dish. We pressed every juicy bit of hops we could out of four pounds of blended hops per barrel and fermented this pale IPA with Norwegian Kviek (special yeast for haze and flavor). The result is a hazy, juicy, delightfully fruity spring IPA.
DESSERT:
Sweet Bavarian Pretzels, a Bavarian pretzel with cinnamon sugar, chocolate sauce, salted caramel - Pairs great with Barbarossa our slow-aged deep reddish-brown Munich style dunkel with a malt aroma derived from Munich dark malt. It’s just delicious!
Recently, the Moerlein Lager House Restaurant and Brewery won “Ohio Brewery Of The Year” at the New York International Beer Competition with three gold and one bronze medal for their beers.
Three of those beers will be on tap and paired with dished during the Maifest celebration, including Saengerfest Maibock, Lager House and Barbarossa Munich Dunkel.
