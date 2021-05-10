Moerlein Lager House celebrates American Craft Beer Week with Maifest food and beer pairing menu

Dijon Hops Crusted Chicken includes half rotisserie chicken, spaetzle mushroom, and beer blanc – We have two suggested beer pairings for this dish. Paired with Lager House (our house lager) as it’s a perfectly balanced all malt pale lager Dortmunder style. For the more adventuresome hop lover try pairing our Juicy Press IPA with this dish. We pressed every juicy bit of hops we could out of four pounds of blended hops per barrel and fermented this pale IPA with Norwegian Kviek (special yeast for haze and flavor). The result is a hazy, juicy, delightfully fruity spring IPA.