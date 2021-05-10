National Police Memorial Week: Here’s how you can honor officers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - In honor of National Police Memorial Week, a special ceremony will take place Monday at Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati.
In recognition of law enforcement officers in Cincinnati and throughout the country, the U.S. Congress has designated the special week.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The many departments and agencies that make up Hamilton County’s Law Enforcement Community will hold their traditional Police Memorial observance starting at 11 a.m.
Ceremonies will begin with the assembled Honor Guards’ call to order and a rendering of the national anthem.
At the conclusion of the Fountain Square program, the Police Memorial parade will form with members of all area law enforcement agencies, their families, friends, and supporters marching north to the Police Memorial across from Cincinnati Police District 1 in the West End.
The changing of the guard will open the program at the Police Memorial.
Elements of the ceremonies will symbolize loss and honor the memory of fallen officers: presentation of floral tributes; the bugler sounding Taps; a flyover in the “missing man” formation; and a 21-gun salute.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac will award one officer the Medal of Personal Sacrifice with Scarlet Ribbon and 32 others, including three civilian staff members, will be receive the Chiefs Award of Distinguished Service.
On Wednesday, the city of Cincinnati will participate in the statewide initiative to light homes and businesses blue to honor local law enforcement, their families, and those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The Light Ohio Blue campaign suggests Ohioans can do the following to participate in the campaign:
- Place a blue bulb on your exterior porch light
- Wrap blue Christmas lights around your home or business
- Light up your entire home or business with blue flood lights
- Place blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns, or posts
- Tell your friends, family, and neighbors what you are doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue
Cincinnati landmarks such as Paul Brown Stadium, Fifth Third Bank, Great American Ballpark, and the new West End Stadium will also go blue Wednesday to show their support.
