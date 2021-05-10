Ohio to order fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses the week of May 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio will order fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of May 10 because many providers have plenty of supply on hand, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio will use just 20% of its vaccine allocation this week or 65,000 of its allotted 325,000 first doses.
A portion of the remaining doses will be stockpiled for those ages 12 to 15 years old.
The FDA voted Monday to give Pfizer emergency use authorization for that group.
The remaining 120,000 doses will go to the federal stockpile for other states that have a higher demand.
“We feel it is important to contribute to this federal pool to ensure other states have adequate vaccine and because there may be a time when Ohio also needs this shared vaccine pool,” Alicia Shoults with ODH said.
