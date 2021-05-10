Ohio to reinstate work search requirement for unemployment benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio will once again require work search activities for unemployment payments starting the week of May 23, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Interim Director Matt Damschroder announced Monday.
Allowable work search activities include:
- Applying for a job
- Attending a resume-writing course
- Creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com
People exempt from weekly work search activities include:
- Those on a temporary layoff of 45 days or less
- Those in an approved training
Individuals in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs are also exempt.
Those in an approved school or training might be able to meet their work search requirement if they attend all classes and make satisfactory progress.
“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.
ODJFS says it will contact unemployed Ohioans impacted by this change.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.