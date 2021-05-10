Person wounded in Butler County officer-involved shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An officer-involved shooting incident is under investigation in Butler County, according to dispatchers.
It took place in the 4200 block Jennifer Drive in Ross Township around 12:30 p.m.
One person has been taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Follow FOX19 on all of our digital platforms and watch FOX19 NOW at 4pm for the latest.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.