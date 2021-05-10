Person wounded in Butler County officer-involved shooting

Person wounded in Butler County officer-involved shooting
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Ross Township (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 10, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 1:45 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - An officer-involved shooting incident is under investigation in Butler County, according to dispatchers.

It took place in the 4200 block Jennifer Drive in Ross Township around 12:30 p.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Follow FOX19 on all of our digital platforms and watch FOX19 NOW at 4pm for the latest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.