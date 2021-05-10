Police investigate stabbing reported at downtown Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a stabbing reported at a nightclub in downtown Cincinnati overnight.
Officers responded to PRVLGD Lounge & Bistro at Fifth and Plum streets about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
They said their investigation determined a man was stabbed inside.
The club was evacuated.
The man was the only victim, according to police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say he was “coherent and talking” when he was transported.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
