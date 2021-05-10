Police on scene of SWAT situation in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in Springfield Township.
Officers responded to a report of a possible domestic situation in the area of Hearthstone Drive and Mockingbird drives about 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Several loud explosions have been heard since.
